Updated on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold. High 28°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not as Cold. Low 19°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. High 44°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny and cold Tuesday across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies will return to SE Ohio tonight, and it will not be as cold. Lows will drop to around 20.

More clouds and warmth to be had for the middle of the week, with highs in the low to possibly mid 40s.

A few snow flakes and or rain drops will be possible Wednesday night into the day on Thursday. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy end to the workweek across SE Ohio. A few flurries will be possible on Friday, along with colder conditions. Highs will drop form the lower 40s on Thursday, to the lower 30s on Friday.

As we head into the weekend, colder air will continue to linger across the region. Highs will only top off around 30 both Saturday and Sunday. A few snow showers will be possible, especially on Saturday.

Snow shower chances will linger into the day on Sunday as well as Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Temperatures will remain a little below average as we head into the day on Monday, with highs in the lower 30s.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com

