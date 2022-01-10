County Offices Relocation Information

Some of the buildings that belong to Muskingum County are being affected by the lack of power and natural gas due to the Masonic Temple fire.

Those buildings include the prosecutor’s office, the Muskingum County Courthouse and the County Jail. At an emergency meeting Saturday plans were made to move the county offices away from the courthouse.

The following is a list of the offices and where they were relocated which was provided by the Muskingum County Commissioners.



Temporary Relocations of Courthouse Departments and Law Administration Building

This listing is effective today: Monday, January 10 and will be updated as needed. Thank you for your patience during this challenging time.



Accounting and Payroll EMA Office 740-453-1655



Auditor Real Estate Board of Elections 740-455-7120



Auditor GIS EMA Office 740-453-1655



Clerk of Courts Domestic Court/Hixson Bldg 740-455-7898



Commissioners EMA Office 740-453-1655



Community Development Building Dept/Hixson Bldg 740-455-7193



County Court Law Library/Hixson Bldg 740-455-1738



Engineering/Mapping Board of Elections 740-455-7120



HR/Benefits Building Dept/Hixson Bldg



Probate Court Juvenile Court-East Pike 740-453-0351



Prosecutor In process of being finalized. Will be updated soon.



Recorder Board of Elections Building 740-455-7122



Treasurer Sheriff’s Office – East Pike

Adult Probation To be determined



Common Pleas Court To be determined



If you cannot reach the office you are trying to contact, please call 740-453-1655 for direction.

The commissioners said they plan that the relocations will be in place for at least two weeks, but that depends on how quickly the Masonic Temple building is torn down and natural gas and electric restored to the area. They ask for patience during this challenging time.

