County Offices Relocation Information

Some of the buildings that belong to Muskingum County are being affected by the lack of power and natural gas due to the Masonic Temple fire.

Those buildings include the prosecutor’s office, the Muskingum County Courthouse and the County Jail. At an emergency meeting Saturday plans were made to move the county offices away from the courthouse.

The following is a list of the offices and where they were relocated which was provided by the Muskingum County Commissioners.

Temporary Relocations of Courthouse Departments and Law Administration Building

This listing is effective today:  Monday, January 10 and will be updated as needed.   Thank you for your patience during this challenging time.


Accounting and Payroll                EMA Office                                       740-453-1655

Auditor Real Estate                       Board of Elections                          740-455-7120

Auditor GIS                                   EMA Office                                       740-453-1655

Clerk of Courts                             Domestic Court/Hixson Bldg       740-455-7898        

Commissioners                             EMA Office                                       740-453-1655

Community Development           Building Dept/Hixson Bldg           740-455-7193

County Court                                Law Library/Hixson Bldg               740-455-1738

Engineering/Mapping                  Board of Elections                          740-455-7120

HR/Benefits                                  Building Dept/Hixson Bldg          

Probate Court                               Juvenile Court-East Pike               740-453-0351

Prosecutor                                    In process of being finalized.  Will be updated soon.

Recorder                                       Board of Elections Building          740-455-7122

Treasurer                                       Sheriff’s Office – East Pike

Adult Probation                            To be determined

Common Pleas Court                    To be determined


If you cannot reach the office you are trying to contact, please call 740-453-1655 for direction.

The commissioners said they plan that the relocations will be in place for at least two weeks, but that depends on how quickly the Masonic Temple building is torn down and natural gas and electric restored to the area. They ask for patience during this challenging time.

