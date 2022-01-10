Updated on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Flurry. Breezy & Cold. High 26°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 9°

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cold. High 29°

DISCUSSION:

A cold and breezy Monday across SE Ohio, with highs in the low to mid 20s today. Wind Chill Factors will be in the Single Digits and lower Teens this morning, and then will be in the low to mid Teens this afternoon. Skies will be over all mostly cloudy, but some sunshine will be had across the region, especially this morning. A stray flurry will be possible, especially this afternoon.

Skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear during the overnight. Temperatures will be even colder, with lows in the lower Teens and upper Single Digits will be possible.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and cold day, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. The rest of the work week will be a quiet and mainly quiet one. A couple of flurries will be possible on Thursday, otherwise most of the week looks to be dry. Temperatures will be mainly below average, but temperatures on Wednesday look to be a couple degrees above average, with highs in the lower 40s.

We will see a better chance for snow showers as we begin the weekend, with highs around Freezing on Saturday. A stray flurry will be possible on Sunday, with highs around 30.

Have a Great Monday!

