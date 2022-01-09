da Silva scores 22, Colorado beats Washington 78-64

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 22 points, freshman Julian Hammond III added a season-high 14 and Colorado beat Washington 78-64 on Sunday for its fifth consecutive win.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle earned his 300th career victory and his 244 wins with the Buffaloes are second in program history.

Jabari Walker had 11 points and tied his career high with 13 rebounds — his seventh double-double of the season — for Colorado (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12).

Cole Bajema and Daejon Davis made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Washington (6-7, 1-2 Pac-12) an 18-16 lead midway through the first half but da Silva scored 10 points as the Buffaloes used a 23-10 run over the final 9 minutes to take a 39-28 lead at halftime.

Terrell Brown Jr. scored seven points and Bajema hit two 3-pointers in a 13-3 spurt that pulled the Huskies within five points with about 12 minutes to play but Colorado scored 11 of the next 13 points to make it 59-45 about 4 minutes later and the Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way.

Bajema made a career-high six 3-pointers on seven attempts and finished with a career-best 18 points for Washington. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 points and Brown scored 12.

Colorado outrebounded the Huskies 47-27.

