Watiker Cuts Ribbon on New Insurance Company

A local insurance agent is welcoming the community to her new agency.

The ribbon was cut Thursday morning on the Lora Watiker Agency. Watiker has been in the insurance agency for over 20 years and after years of being away from her hometown of Zanesville has come back home.

“The opportunity to acquire this current established Allstate Agency that was on Maple Avenue was brought to my attention and I was blessed to be able to step into someone’s shoes and acquire this business and I’m looking forward to building it and starting over in the insurance industry once again,” said Owner Lora Watiker.

The road to this new office was a journey for both Watiker and her staff.



“We started off at my kitchen table answering the telephone calls around the kitchen table while the office was being built out. Once it was built out we moved in and worked on folding tables out of garage and basements for a couple of months until we were blessed with the build out and got furniture as you see it today,” explained Watiker.

Watiker’s Allstate Insurance can be found at 3934 Taryn Trace Suite 9 in Zanesville.

