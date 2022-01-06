Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 56, Quakertown 38
Albert Gallatin 47, West Mifflin 43
Aliquippa 60, Avonworth 47
Allentown Allen 100, Easton 34
Allentown Central Catholic 62, Nazareth Area 39
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 80, St. Joseph 63
Austin 35, Galeton 25
Bangor 61, Pen Argyl 58
Beaver Falls 55, Neshannock 53, 2OT
Belle Vernon 95, Southmoreland 59
Bensalem 64, Neshaminy 54
Bethel Park 54, Peters Township 44
Bethlehem Catholic 54, Northampton 52
Big Spring 44, Northern York 36
Bishop Canevin 76, West Greene 27
Bishop Shanahan 50, Downingtown West 46
Blackhawk 52, Beaver Area 37
Boyertown 51, Pope John Paul II 43
Bradford 48, Coudersport 37
Bristol 52, Calvary Christian 50
Brookville 69, Meadville 67
Burrell 53, Freeport 48
Butler 84, North Allegheny 78
California 59, Frazier 21
Cambridge Springs 45, Saegertown 41
Camp Hill Trinity 50, Steelton-Highspire 38
Carlisle 63, Harrisburg 51
Cedar Cliff 63, Milton Hershey 31
Central Bucks East 67, North Penn 60
Central Bucks South 62, Pennridge 59
Central Dauphin 75, State College 69
Central Mountain 62, Mifflinburg 57
Central York 72, Northeastern 71
Chambersburg 45, Altoona 19
Charleroi 81, Waynesburg Central 70
Cheltenham 67, Springfield Montco 43
Claysburg-Kimmel 48, Tussey Mountain 43
Cochranton 47, Maplewood 20
Collegium Charter School 77, Plumstead Christian 62
Columbia 68, Lancaster Country Day 42
Connellsville 62, Ringgold 61
Cornell 65, Union Area 25
Council Rock South 64, Harry S. Truman 51
Cumberland Valley 66, Central Dauphin East 54
Dallas 56, Pittston Area 52
Delone 58, York Catholic 10
Devon Prep 94, Conwell Egan 65
East Allegheny 68, Valley 63
Eden Christian 58, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 33
Edison 64, Penn Treaty 61
Eisenhower 64, Iroquois 62
Elizabeth Forward 56, Mount Pleasant 39
Elizabethtown 43, Hempfield 38, OT
Elk County Catholic 51, Brockway 41
Ellwood City 63, Elwood City Riverside 40
Emmaus 46, Bethlehem Freedom 37
Engineering And Science 68, Philadelphia George Washington 58
Fairview 69, Fort Leboeuf 35
Fannett-Metal 52, Everett 42
Farrell 71, West Middlesex 58
Ferndale 61, Turkeyfoot Valley 42
Fox Chapel 89, Greensburg Salem 22
Frankford 57, Philadelphia Central 48
Franklin 81, Hickory 69
Franklin Learning Center 63, Maritime Academy 53
Franklin Regional 59, Penn Hills 55
Geibel Catholic 67, Propel Montour High School 24
General McLane 54, Greenville 37
Germantown Friends 69, Chichester 43
Great Valley 53, Unionville 36
Grove City 54, Sharon 33
Harbor Creek 66, Corry 41
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 80, Camp Hill 53
Haverford 51, Garnet Valley 43
Hempfield Area 77, Norwin 72
Hershey 71, Mifflin County 41
Highlands 77, Armstrong 54
Hill Freedman 74, Kensington 55
Holy Redeemer 66, Wyoming Seminary 29
Imani Christian Academy 65, Leechburg 44
Imhotep Charter 76, Constitution 30
James Buchanan 53, West Perry 47
Jamestown 71, Reynolds 59
Jeannette 75, Propel Braddock Hills 45
Johnsonburg 42, Smethport 41
Knoch 66, Derry 59
Lake-Lehman 53, Hanover Area 39
Latin Charter 63, High School of the Future 60
Laurel 42, Mohawk 40
Laurel Highlands 77, Thomas Jefferson 49
Lebanon 58, Warwick 43
Lewisburg 62, Shamokin 48
Littlestown 61, Bermudian Springs 23
Lower Dauphin 56, Red Land 30
Loyalsock 65, Hughesville 53
Mapletown 72, Avella 60
Mars 79, Indiana 30
Methacton 73, Upper Merion 48
Middletown 66, Susquehanna Township 47
Montour 47, Central Valley 32
Montoursville 51, Danville 39
Mount Calvary 76, New Covenant Christian 48
Mount Lebanon 55, Canon-McMillan 51
Muhlenberg 54, Twin Valley 42
Muncy 51, South Williamsport 49, OT
Neighborhood Academy 58, Propel Andrew Street 29
Neumann 83, Bucktail 56
New Castle 60, Moon 47
Norristown 65, Upper Perkiomen 29
North East 47, Mercyhurst Prep 36
North Hills 78, Pine-Richland 74
North Penn/Liberty 49, Meadowbrook Christian 40
Northern Bedford 58, Forbes Road 32
Northwest Area 57, Benton 33
Octorara 58, Northern Lebanon 35
Oil City 60, Conneaut Area 32
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 78, South Side 38
Palmerton 55, Catasauqua 23
Parkland 51, Bethlehem Liberty 39
Parkway Center City 51, Strawberry Mansion 45
Parkway West 77, Rush 24
Perkiomen Valley 55, Pottsgrove 39
Perry Traditional Academy 64, Westinghouse 56
Philadelphia MC&S 60, Abraham Lincoln 58
Philadelphia Northeast 57, SLA Beeber 54
Phoenixville 61, Spring-Ford 58
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 64, Penn-Trafford 45
Pittsburgh North Catholic 86, Keystone Oaks 53
Pittsburgh Obama 55, Carrick 38
Pocono Mountain West 70, Stroudsburg 48
Quaker Valley 88, Hopewell 34
Radnor 56, Strath Haven 38
Riverview 53, Sewickley Academy 35
Rochester 48, Western Beaver 35
Rocky Grove 63, Commodore Perry 20
Roxborough 78, Mastbaum 43
Schuylkill Valley 57, Conrad Weiser 55
Seneca 57, Erie First Christian Academy 31
Serra Catholic 63, Clairton 28
Seton-LaSalle 74, New Brighton 38
Shady Side Academy 92, Apollo-Ridge 19
Shaler 83, Plum 38
Shikellamy 53, Jersey Shore 51
Shippensburg 75, Greencastle Antrim 47
Souderton 42, Central Bucks West 35
South Allegheny 64, Steel Valley 54
South Fayette 69, West Allegheny 51
South Philadelphia 69, Palumbo 36
Southern Huntingdon 69, McConnellsburg 59
Springdale 58, Shenango 47
Sto-Rox 73, Burgettstown 41
String Theory Schools 54, Freire Charter 37
Summit Academy 82, Freedom Area 70
Sun Valley 61, Kennett 53
Tulpehocken 46, Kutztown 36
Union City 74, Youngsville 43
United 68, Marion Center 31
Upper Dauphin 73, Susquenita 43
Upper Dublin 44, Hatboro-Horsham 26
Upper Moreland 47, New Hope-Solebury 28
Upper St. Clair 65, Baldwin 39
Warren 72, Titusville 51
Washington 77, Brentwood 62
Waynesboro 50, Boiling Springs 34
West Chester East 68, Avon Grove 51
West York 55, Eastern York 28
William Tennent 54, Lower Moreland 49
Wissahickon 50, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 34
Woodland Hills 60, McKeesport 47
Wyoming Area 51, MMI Prep 27
Wyoming Valley West 56, Berwick 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bentworth vs. Carmichaels, ppd.
Bethlehem Center vs. McGuffey, ppd.
Crestwood vs. Hazleton Area, ppd.
Gateway vs. Kiski Area, ppd.
Kennedy Catholic vs. Mercer, ppd.
Slippery Rock vs. Wilmington, ppd.
___
