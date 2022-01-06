S. Carolina looks to end streak vs Vandy

South Carolina (9-4, 0-1) vs. Vanderbilt (9-4, 1-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt looks to extend South Carolina’s conference losing streak to five games. South Carolina’s last SEC win came against the Georgia Bulldogs 91-70 on Feb. 27, 2021. Vanderbilt is coming off a 75-74 win at Arkansas in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: South Carolina’s Erik Stevenson, James Reese V and Jermaine Couisnard have combined to score 37 percent of all Gamecocks points this season, though that figure has fallen to 26 percent over the last five games.EFFICIENT ERIK: Stevenson has connected on 29.3 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Vanderbilt is 6-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 3-4 when falling shy of that total. South Carolina is 6-0 when it puts up 75 or more points and 3-4 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vanderbilt defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 30th-highest rate in the country. South Carolina has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 294th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

