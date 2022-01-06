Pittsburgh plays Philadelphia, aims for 5th straight road win

Pittsburgh Penguins (19-8-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-14-6, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +150, Penguins -181; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hits the road against Philadelphia trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Flyers are 3-4-1 against division opponents. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 31.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Penguins are 11-6-1 in conference games. Pittsburgh averages 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Jeff Carter leads the team averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Nov. 4, Pittsburgh won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with a plus-14 in 33 games this season. Claude Giroux has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Marcus Pettersson leads the Penguins with a plus-10 in 28 games this season. Sidney Crosby has 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Penguins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Jackson Cates: out (health protocols), Nick Seeler: out (health protocols), Travis Sanheim: out (health protocols), Travis Konecny: out (health protocols).

Penguins: Drew O’Connor: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Zucker: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.