New Members Show at ZAAP Gallery

You have a chance to experience the works of a dozen new artists at the First Friday Art Walk.

The ZAAP Gallery is opening their new members show this month. The show features everyone that has joined ZAAP in the past year. Artists ages vary from 15 years to 70 years or older. Member Mary-Ann Bucci said there are perks to joining the art community.

“Every month you get to show your art. There’s no judging. No one decides this should be in and this shouldn’t. We let anyone show their art and they can usually put in about two pieces every month,” said Bucci.

The artists at the ZAAP Gallery show everything from paintings, to pottery to even jewelry. Bucci said it’s inspiring to see the different artists work.

“If you get a chance to come this Friday for our open house first Friday just check out the variety it’s amazing really. We probably could have a show of all us us painting one thing and there would not be two alike. Our styles are all so varied,” said Bucci.

The new members show opens Friday during First Friday from 5-8pm. If you are an artist interested in joining ZAAP they encourage you to stop in Thursday-Sunday from 1-5pm and pick up an application and learn about the organization.

