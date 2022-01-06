NC State looks for home win vs Clemson

Clemson (9-5, 1-2) vs. North Carolina State (8-7, 1-3)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State looks for its fifth straight win over Clemson at PNC Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at North Carolina State was a 68-57 win on Jan. 28, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific Dereon Seabron has averaged a double-double with 19.7 points and 10.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Wolfpack. Jericole Hellems has paired with Seabron and is accounting for 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by PJ Hall, who is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Seabron has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. Seabron has accounted for 26 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wolfpack are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 70 points or fewer and 3-7 when opponents exceed 70 points. The Tigers are 5-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-5 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pack have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. North Carolina State has 46 assists on 84 field goals (54.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Clemson has assists on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-best rate in the country. The Clemson defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 288th among Division I teams).

