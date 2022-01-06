Navy looks to extend streak vs Bucknell

Bucknell (3-11, 0-2) vs. Navy (9-4, 2-0)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Bucknell. In its last five wins against the Bison, Navy has won by an average of 6 points. Bucknell’s last win in the series came on Jan. 30, 2019, a 69-57 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Navy’s John Carter Jr. has averaged 14 points and 4.2 rebounds while Tyler Nelson has put up 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Bison, Andrew Funk has averaged 18.6 points while Xander Rice has put up 11.9 points.ACCURATE ANDREW: Funk has connected on 33.9 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Navy is a perfect 6-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Midshipmen are 3-4 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

COLD SPELL: Bucknell has lost its last seven road games, scoring 69.4 points, while allowing 85.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Navy defense has held opponents to 59.6 points per game, the 20th-lowest mark in Division I. Bucknell has allowed an average of 80.9 points through 14 games (ranking the Bison 296th).

