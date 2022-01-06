National Guard Assisting Genesis

Genesis Healthcare System is getting support from the Ohio National Guard in the fight against Covid.

The Director of Genesis Marketing and Public Relations Kelly Daspit said that 27 members of the National Guard arrived Thursday. They are going through orientation, fit-testing for masks and training.

The guardsman will work in the Genesis Covid-19 Community Positive Clinic, which is an outpatient, primary care office to help Covid-19 patients manage mild to moderate symptoms.

Last month, Governor Mike DeWine ordered the mobilization of an additional 1,250 members of the Ohio National Guard to support Ohio’s hospitals experiencing the most critical needs across the state, bringing the total deployment of National Guard members working with Ohio’s Healthcare System to 2,300.