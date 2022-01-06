Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Glenbard West (10)
|14-0
|100
|1
|2. Kenwood
|12-2
|87
|3
|3. Glenbrook South
|13-1
|72
|T4
|4. Curie
|15-1
|71
|T4
|5. Whitney Young
|7-4
|50
|2
|6. Normal Community
|14-1
|38
|T7
|7. New Trier
|15-2
|32
|6
|8. Wheaton Warrenville South
|14-1
|26
|NR
|9. Larkin
|14-1
|18
|NR
|10. Homewood-Flossmoor
|9-2
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 11. Oswego East 7. Moline 6. Bolingbrook 6. Brother Rice 4. O’Fallon 4. St. Rita 3. Rockford Auburn 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (10)
|10-1
|100
|1
|2. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|15-0
|80
|NR
|3. Hillcrest
|12-2
|66
|2
|4. Hyde Park
|9-3
|63
|NR
|5. East St. Louis
|11-3
|60
|4
|6. Peoria Notre Dame
|9-2
|30
|3
|7. Burlington Central
|12-2
|28
|NR
|(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (SF)
|15-2
|28
|NR
|9. Decatur MacArthur
|13-2
|27
|NR
|10. Centralia
|12-1
|24
|10
Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 20. Rock Island 5. Oak Forest 5. Harvey Thornton 4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 3. Metamora 3. Lincoln 2. Olney (Richland County) 1. Rockford Boylan 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Orr (6)
|7-2
|104
|1
|2. DePaul College Prep
|(2)
|10-1
|80
|2
|3. Nashville
|12-2
|76
|8
|4. Leo (3)
|7-2
|74
|T8
|5. Clark
|11-3
|52
|6
|6. Monticello
|14-1
|46
|NR
|7. Teutopolis
|12-3
|40
|7
|8. Breese Central
|13-3
|33
|3
|9. Murphysboro
|11-1
|23
|NR
|10. El Paso-Gridley
|12-2
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Macomb 18. Pana 15. Pinckneyville 15. St. Joseph-Ogden 15. Newton 9. Rockford Lutheran 8. Eureka 7. Columbia 7. Mt. Carmel 6. Warrensburg-Latham 5. Tolono Unity 4. Hamilton County 2. Rockridge 1. Beecher 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Yorkville Christian (7)
|10-8
|106
|1
|2. Fulton (2)
|15-1
|92
|5
|3. Macon Meridian (1)
|11-3
|89
|2
|4. South Beloit
|10-1
|71
|3
|5. Scales Mound (3)
|9-0
|56
|NR
|6. Peoria Christian
|10-2
|43
|4
|7. Liberty
|12-3
|40
|7
|8. Madison
|10-4
|32
|NR
|(tie) Steeleville
|13-3
|32
|6
|10. Tuscola
|11-3
|29
|10
Others receiving votes: Cerro Gordo 23. Christopher 17. Concord Triopia 13. Augusta Southeastern 11. Stewardson-Strasburg 11. Effingham St. Anthony 7. Jacksonville Routt 6. Champaign St. Thomas More 6. East Dubuque 5. Altamont 5. Sesser-Valier 5. Cisne 4. Monmouth United 3. Windsor 3. Crab Orchard 2. Midland 2. Okaw Valley 2.
