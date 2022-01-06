Huerter’s late charge lifts Hawks over Kings 108-102

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored five of his 25 points in the final 38 seconds and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks held off the Sacramento Kings 108-102 on Wednesday night.

Huerter added 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, helping the Hawks to their third win in nine games. Clint Capella added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and six of Atlanta’s eight players scored in double figures. Cam Reddish had 18 points.

Hawks star Trae Young sat out with a lower back bruise two days after putting up a career-high 56 points in a loss at Portland, but the news wasn’t all bad for Atlanta. John Collins, out since Christmas Day on the COVID-19 list, was cleared to return, along with Bogdan Bogdanovich and Jalen Johnson. The three did not play but are expected to join the team in Los Angeles later this week.

De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and six assists for Sacramento. The Kings had won their previous five against the Hawks but fell behind early and struggled to catch up.

After Fox moved between two defenders and converted a three-point play to tie it at 101, Huerter drove across the key and flipped the ball off the backboard with his right hand to score with 37.7 seconds remaining. Huerter added three free throws to extend Atlanta’s lead to 106-101.

Fox and Buddy Hield both shot airballs in the final 25 seconds.

Sacramento came out sluggish in the second half of its back to back. The Kings shot 33.3 % in the first two quarters and trailed by nine at the half.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Capella’s double-double is his 22nd of the season. … Cameron Oliver entered the health and safety protocols earlier in the day.

Kings: Davion Mitchell missed his first nine shots. … Chimezie Metu was entered into the health and safety protocols, joining Richaun Holmes who has missed three games.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Face the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday.

Kings: Play the Nuggets in Denver on Friday. Sacramento won all three games in the season series between the two teams last year.

