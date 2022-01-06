Grambling St., BCU meet in conference play

Grambling State (3-11, 0-1) vs. Bethune-Cookman (3-10, 1-0)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts Grambling State in a SWAC matchup. Each team is coming off of a loss this past Wednesday. Bethune-Cookman lost 68-65 on the road to Florida International, while Grambling State fell 67-61 at home to Texas Southern.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: AJ Taylor and Cameron Christon have led the Tigers. Taylor is averaging 9.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while Christon is putting up 10.6 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Joe French and Marcus Garrett. French has averaged 12.5 points while Garrett has put up 9.5 points per game.ACCURATE AJ: Taylor has connected on 30.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-9 when they score 65 points or fewer and 3-1 when they exceed 65 points. The Tigers are 0-11 when allowing 67 or more points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Grambling State has lost its last nine road games, scoring 58.2 points, while allowing 81.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State has averaged only 60.6 points per game over its last five games. The Tigers are giving up 76.6 points per game over that stretch.

