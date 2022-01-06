Former Help Me Grow Building Fails to Sell

The Muskingum County Commissioners are having trouble finding someone that wants to take over the former Help Me Grow building.

The building at 333 Putnam Avenue went to sheriff’s auction with a minimum bid of $200,000. Unfortunately, there were no bids and the property remains in the hands of the county.

“We will be discussing and figuring out what our next steps are. It’s a great building. It has a lot of potential for someone so it’s just trying to find the right venue, avenue to dispose of the property,” said Muskingum County Commissioner Mollie Crooks.

In November, the commissioners had offered the property under sealed bid. They had one offer and that was rejected due to the low bid number of $28,000.



“If anyone still has interest in the property they can do a walk through by contacting the county maintenance department the supervisor is named Scott Lee. We have been offering walk throughs. It’s a very sound building still as we said it’s very useable for the right purposes,” said Crooks.

The property is under C2 zoning classification and is approximately 50 years old. Officials said it does need a new roof and HVAC system.

