FIU looks to end streak vs WKU

Florida International (10-4, 0-1) vs. Western Kentucky (8-6, 0-1)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks to extend Florida International’s conference losing streak to 16 games. Florida International’s last CUSA win came against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 68-55 on Jan. 8, 2021. Western Kentucky lost 74-73 on the road to Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida International’s Tevin Brewer, Clevon Brown and Eric Lovett have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Brewer has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Kentucky is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 8-1 when it scores at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Florida International has lost its last three road games, scoring 66 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is ranked second in the CUSA with an average of 73.7 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

