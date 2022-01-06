Dunn, Temple host ECU

East Carolina (10-3, 1-0) vs. Temple (8-6, 1-2)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Tristen Newton and East Carolina will take on Damian Dunn and Temple. Newton has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Dunn is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Temple’s Jeremiah Williams, Jahlil White and Nick Jourdain have combined to score 29 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Owls scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Williams has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Temple field goals over the last five games. Williams has accounted for 21 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Temple is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 8-1 when it scores at least 63.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Owls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pirates. Temple has 49 assists on 72 field goals (68.1 percent) across its previous three contests while East Carolina has assists on 51 of 77 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Owls have averaged 21.1 free throws per game this season.

