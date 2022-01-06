Dixie St. looks to end streak vs Utah Valley

Dixie St. (7-8, 0-2) vs. Utah Valley (10-4, 1-1)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks to extend Dixie St.’s conference losing streak to five games. Dixie St.’s last WAC win came against the Tarleton St. Texans 64-48 on Feb. 20, 2021. Utah Valley is coming off a 77-55 win over Tarleton St. in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The rugged Fardaws Aimaq is putting up a double-double (19.6 points and 13.6 rebounds) to lead the way for the Wolverines. Connor Harding has paired with Aimaq and is maintaining an average of 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Trailblazers have been led by Cameron Gooden, who is averaging 13.8 points and four rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Blaze Nield has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Utah Valley field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Dixie St. is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 7-0 when scoring at least 73.

FLOOR SPACING: Dixie St.’s Staine has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 40.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 18 over his last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Utah Valley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.5 percent, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. Dixie St. has allowed opponents to shoot 44.6 percent through 15 games (ranking the Trailblazers 270th).

