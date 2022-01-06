9 Arrested in Drug Trafficking Investigation

Nine people were taken into custody in Coshocton County Thursday after an investigation into the trafficking in drugs.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 3 females and 6 males were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant in the 1700 block of Chestnut Street in the City of Coshocton.

The names of the suspects are being withheld until formal charges are filed and reviewed by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Assisting in the investigation was the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office, Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, Coshocton County Dog Warden and Princes Wrecker.