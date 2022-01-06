Updated on Wednesday, 5 January 2022 at 5:45 PM EST

TONIGHT: A stray snow shower possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the evening and overnight will give way to mostly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 19°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

THURSDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the morning, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the early afternoon, and then snow showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 30°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. New snowfall accumulations around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely during the early evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 17°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. New snowfall accumulations around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 27°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 12°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 37°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Cloudy. Lows around 32° during the evening, rising to 38° during the overnight.

SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. Cloudy. Highs around 46°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 34°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 10°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 20°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a strong area of low pressure – L1 – was located near Alpena, MI with a minimum central pressure of 993 mb. L1 is pushing a cold front across the state, and this has resulted in windy conditions across most of the region this afternoon. Meanwhile, an upper level trough is beginning to exit the Rocky Mountains, and in doing so it is beginning to force some moisture out into the central Plains.

As we head through the evening and overnight hours, a stray snow shower or two will remain possible throughout the region during the evening and overnight tonight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be the theme, with periods of mostly clear skies possible at times. The winds will likely remain fairly stiff tonight, with gusts up to 25 mph possible from the west. Thus, temperatures may not vary much from location to location across the region, and thus I am continuing my expected low temperature of 17° – 21° for Zanesville, with places like Cambridge possibly reaching down to around 15° – 19°. Mostly cloudy skies will likely begin to arrive into our region as we head towards sunrise. This will be the clouds associated with our next system arriving into our region.

Mostly cloudy skies will be out and about as we start off the day on Thursday. Some of these clouds may try to drop a flurry or two in the region during the morning hours. Further to the southwest, the disturbance will begin to enter the Ohio River Valley whilst a new area of low pressure – L2 – begins to develop along the Gulf Coast. Light snow showers may try to move into our region during the early afternoon, but these will likely remain fairly widely scattered during the early afternoon. Afterwards, the more steadier snow will begin to move into Coal Country and along the Ohio River Valley. The bulk of this system will likely produce it’s heaviest snow across central West Virginia, however our region will likely get in on some of the snow showers. For us, however, the snow may end up being light, with periods of moderate snow possible at times. Around an inch will be possible across most of our region, save for Morgan and Noble County and parts of Guernsey County which may see upwards of 1-2 inches of snow. However, this system will have a very tight snow gradient with it, and it will have to be watched for any deviations in my expected forecast track.

The steadier snow will begin to exit our region as we head into the mid-evening hours as L2 makes it’s way up the Southeast Atlantic Coast. A few isolated snow showers may remain in the region during the late evening hours, and then a stray flurry or two will remain possible during the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy skies will likely stick around throughout the overnight. Temperatures will likely try to drop down to around 15° – 19° across our region.

An area of high pressure will then move and this will work to keep things a bit on the quiet side through the first half of the weekend. However, this area of high pressure will then move to our east and allow for our next system – L3 – to bring some rain showers into the region as we head into Saturday Night and into the day on Sunday as well while pushing a cold front through. A small disturbance may try to pass through on Monday, bringing us a snow shower or two. Afterwards, a large area of high pressure will work it’s way into the region.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com

