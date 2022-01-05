Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 76, Abington Friends 37
Armstrong 52, Perry Traditional Academy 35
Bellefonte 64, West Branch 44
Bishop Carroll 58, Central Cambria 48
Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Penn Cambria 55
Blue Mountain 60, Pleasant Valley 49
Cambria Heights 52, Marion Center 44
Carmichaels 72, West Greene 41
Cedar Cliff 62, Central York 49
Cedar Crest 59, Lancaster McCaskey 55
Chartiers-Houston 43, Waynesburg Central 39
Clarion Area 88, Forest Area 8
Conestoga 49, Upper Darby 33
Devon Prep 60, Lansdale Catholic 54
ELCO 70, Hamburg 43
Geibel Catholic 81, Avella 46
Greater Johnstown 73, Somerset 41
Greater Latrobe 79, Connellsville 61
Karns City 60, Clarion-Limestone 41
Lakeview 51, Maplewood 35
Lampeter-Strasburg 61, Cocalico 30
Lancaster Catholic 61, Donegal 57
Lancaster Mennonite 73, Pequea Valley 39
Lehighton 47, Catasauqua 45
Loyalsock 83, Milton 57
Manheim Central 63, Solanco 43
Manheim Township 50, Penn Manor 39
Montgomery 52, Benton 31
New Oxford 55, Kennard-Dale 49
North Clarion 54, Venango 26
Northern York 48, Gettysburg 41
Otto-Eldred 42, Sheffield 27
Paul Robeson 47, Calvary Christian 40
Portage Area 66, Ferndale 33
Redbank Valley 55, Moniteau 28
Richland 64, Bishop McCort 57
Ridgway 44, Kane Area 31
Ringgold 61, South Park 41
South Philadelphia 89, Penn Treaty 37
Turkeyfoot Valley 60, Rockwood 39
Union 68, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 40
Union City 49, Commodore Perry 30
Upper Moreland 55, Interboro 43
Wilkes-Barre Area 70, Tunkhannock 47
Windber 61, Conemaugh Valley 47
York Suburban 44, Garden Spot 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Canevin vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley, ppd.
Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Erie McDowell, ppd. to Jan 7th.
Jeannette vs. Steel Valley, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Mapletown, ppd.
