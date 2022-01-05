Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 76, Abington Friends 37

Armstrong 52, Perry Traditional Academy 35

Bellefonte 64, West Branch 44

Bishop Carroll 58, Central Cambria 48

Bishop Guilfoyle 65, Penn Cambria 55

Blue Mountain 60, Pleasant Valley 49

Cambria Heights 52, Marion Center 44

Carmichaels 72, West Greene 41

Cedar Cliff 62, Central York 49

Cedar Crest 59, Lancaster McCaskey 55

Chartiers-Houston 43, Waynesburg Central 39

Clarion Area 88, Forest Area 8

Conestoga 49, Upper Darby 33

Devon Prep 60, Lansdale Catholic 54

ELCO 70, Hamburg 43

Geibel Catholic 81, Avella 46

Greater Johnstown 73, Somerset 41

Greater Latrobe 79, Connellsville 61

Karns City 60, Clarion-Limestone 41

Lakeview 51, Maplewood 35

Lampeter-Strasburg 61, Cocalico 30

Lancaster Catholic 61, Donegal 57

Lancaster Mennonite 73, Pequea Valley 39

Lehighton 47, Catasauqua 45

Loyalsock 83, Milton 57

Manheim Central 63, Solanco 43

Manheim Township 50, Penn Manor 39

Montgomery 52, Benton 31

New Oxford 55, Kennard-Dale 49

North Clarion 54, Venango 26

Northern York 48, Gettysburg 41

Otto-Eldred 42, Sheffield 27

Paul Robeson 47, Calvary Christian 40

Portage Area 66, Ferndale 33

Redbank Valley 55, Moniteau 28

Richland 64, Bishop McCort 57

Ridgway 44, Kane Area 31

Ringgold 61, South Park 41

South Philadelphia 89, Penn Treaty 37

Turkeyfoot Valley 60, Rockwood 39

Union 68, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 40

Union City 49, Commodore Perry 30

Upper Moreland 55, Interboro 43

Wilkes-Barre Area 70, Tunkhannock 47

Windber 61, Conemaugh Valley 47

York Suburban 44, Garden Spot 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Canevin vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley, ppd.

Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Erie McDowell, ppd. to Jan 7th.

Jeannette vs. Steel Valley, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Mapletown, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/