Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 54, Manchester Memorial 36

Belmont 37, Berlin 35

Campbell 37, Raymond 13

Concord 56, Trinity 23

Hopkinton 45, Mascoma Valley 34

Kennett 62, Coe-Brown 24

Lebanon 61, Pelham 45

Lisbon 61, Profile 45

Merrimack 42, Dover 29

Merrimack Valley 68, Laconia 55

Milford 33, Manchester West 29

Pinkerton 68, Spaulding 35

Portsmouth 50, Manchester Central 29

Salem 48, Exeter 29

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Hillsboro-Deering 40

Stevens 64, Gilford 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nashua South vs. Goffstown, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/