Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 61, Burwell 56

Arlington 56, Wisner-Pilger 44

Bayard 57, Mitchell 53

Bellevue West 73, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 66

Bennington 72, Ralston 60

Bertrand 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 16

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 69, South Sioux City 66

Bishop Neumann 52, Conestoga 42

Boone Central 54, Pierce 46

Broken Bow 68, McCook 42

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Nebraska Lutheran 44

Burns, Wyo. 49, Alliance 33

Central City 62, Twin River 9

Centura 51, Sutton 42

Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D. 44

Chase County 60, Dundy County-Stratton 20

Clarkson/Leigh 57, Aquinas 38

College View Academy 56, Dorchester 38

Cozad 59, Ord 56

Cross County 54, Osceola 38

David City 51, East Butler 32

Diller-Odell 44, Exeter/Milligan 30

Douglas County West 79, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 56

Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Spalding Academy 41

Elkhorn 61, Elkhorn Mount Michael 38

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Fort Calhoun 47, West Point-Beemer 30

Freeman 66, Southern 42

Gibbon 55, Shelton 54

Guardian Angels 62, Oakland-Craig 61

Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Osmond 15

Hartington-Newcastle 49, Bloomfield 35

Hitchcock County 55, Southwest 16

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Stanton 51

Kenesaw 75, Axtell 56

Lawrence-Nelson 45, McCool Junction 26

Lincoln Southeast 46, Lincoln North Star 45

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Wakefield 47

Madison 53, Winside 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Hi-Line 56

Mead 55, Cedar Bluffs 11

Medicine Valley 58, Wallace 37

Meridian 50, Lewiston 31

Millard West 57, Omaha Northwest 30

Nebraska City 79, Falls City 44

Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Johnson-Brock 38

North Bend Central 73, Raymond Central 50

North Platte St. Patrick’s 69, Anselmo-Merna 37

Norton, Kan. 56, Cambridge 32

Oelrichs, S.D. 52, Hay Springs 46

Ogallala 60, Bridgeport 43

Omaha Burke 66, Fremont 49

Omaha Concordia 31, Yutan 30

Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Sioux City, West, Iowa 40

Palmyra 61, Sterling 26

Papillion-LaVista South 59, Omaha Benson 29

Platteview 55, Omaha Roncalli 31

Plattsmouth 63, Louisville 42

Ponca 45, Crofton 35

Red Cloud 57, Rock Hills, Kan. 22

Riverside 62, Heartland Lutheran 16

Scottsbluff 61, Norris 56

Silver Lake 56, Pleasanton 40

Sioux County 43, Banner County 25

South Loup 53, Hershey 47

South Platte 70, Kimball 34

Southern Valley 46, Franklin 29

St. Edward 53, Elba 29

St. Paul 50, Columbus Scotus 40

Summerland 56, Plainview 43

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Sandhills Valley 48

Tri County 61, Friend 45

Tri County Northeast 62, Cornerstone Christian 43

Twin Loup 53, CWC 46

Wahoo 77, Lincoln Lutheran 56

Wilber-Clatonia 32, Syracuse 26

Wood River 47, Amherst 43

York 66, Schuyler 10

