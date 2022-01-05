Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central, Ind. 52, Rockford Parkway 30

Akr. Coventry 51, Mogadore Field 37

Akr. Ellet 69, Youngs. East 65

Akr. Hoban 65, Dalton 58

Akr. Manchester 46, Massillon Tuslaw 41

Albany Alexander 77, Nelsonville-York 59

Alliance 62, Carrollton 34

Alliance Marlington 63, Minerva 48

Amherst Steele 58, Olmsted Falls 57

Andover Pymatuning Valley 74, Southington Chalker 37

Ashland Mapleton 64, Kidron Cent. Christian 61, OT

Athens 54, Wellston 32

Atwater Waterloo 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44

Austintown Fitch 60, Canfield 59

Avon Lake 60, Elyria 56

Batavia Clermont NE 46, Fayetteville-Perry 38

Bay Village Bay 68, N. Olmsted 45

Beavercreek 53, Clayton Northmont 44

Bellaire 94, Bridgeport 54

Bellbrook 69, Spring. Kenton Ridge 62

Beloit W. Branch 40, Can. South 31

Berea-Midpark 81, Avon 60

Berlin Hiland 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 58

Bethel-Tate 59, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 49

Bloom-Carroll 60, Granville 45

Botkins 60, DeGraff Riverside 29

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 73, Cle. Rhodes 60

Bristol 75, Cortland Maplewood 42

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 54, Martins Ferry 48

Caldwell 64, Barnesville 56

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Wooster Triway 54, OT

Cedarville 43, W. Jefferson 39

Centerburg 47, Howard E. Knox 35

Centerville 82, Springboro 44

Chagrin Falls Kenston 68, Chesterland W. Geauga 37

Cin. Anderson 44, Cin. Winton Woods 43

Cin. Clark Montessori 50, Norwood 45

Cin. Gamble Montessori 77, Cin. Hughes 75

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 54, Cin. Summit Country Day 40

Cin. Indian Hill 74, Oxford Talawanda 48

Cin. La Salle 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48

Cin. Madeira 71, Cin. Deer Park 70

Cin. Mariemont 61, Cin. Wyoming 48

Cin. Mt. Healthy 71, Batavia 63

Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Cin. N. College Hill 50

Cin. Turpin 56, Cin. West Clermont 43

Cin. Walnut Hills 72, Morrow Little Miami 33

Cle. Hts. 77, Lorain 45

Collins Western Reserve 59, Castalia Margaretta 56

Cols. Africentric 95, Cols. Marion-Franklin 40

Cols. Beechcroft 88, Cols. Whetstone 69

Cols. Eastmoor 70, Cols. Briggs 29

Cols. Linden-McKinley 57, Cols. Northland 54

Cols. Mifflin 51, East 48

Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Hilliard Darby 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 72, South 57

Cols. Wellington 44, Grove City Christian 43

Columbia Station Columbia 76, Oberlin Firelands 64

Columbiana 55, Hanoverton United 44

Copley 98, Barberton 60

Creston Norwayne 53, Lucas 46

Cuyahoga Falls 65, Tallmadge 63

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62, Orrville 34

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 68, Mayfield 50

Day. Carroll 61, Hamilton Badin 56

Day. Chaminade Julienne 52, Bishop Fenwick 40

Day. Christian 63, New Paris National Trail 47

Day. Dunbar 49, Cin. Withrow 44

Day. Oakwood 58, Hamilton Ross 44

Day. Ponitz Tech. 75, Camden Preble Shawnee 61

Defiance Ayersville 47, Edon 44

Delaware Buckeye Valley 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38

Dover 48, Cambridge 18

Dresden Tri-Valley 59, New Concord John Glenn 49

Dublin Coffman 75, Marysville 42

E. Liverpool 66, Salem 48

Euclid 84, Chardon NDCL 54

Fairfield 61, Cin. Sycamore 60, OT

Fairview 69, Rocky River 49

Felicity-Franklin 52, Georgetown 48

Findlay 80, Oregon Clay 29

Franklin 68, Waynesville 56

Franklin Furnace Green 64, New Boston Glenwood 57

Fredericktown 63, Danville 61

Ft. Recovery 46, Arcanum 40

Galion Northmor 62, Cardington-Lincoln 46

Garfield Hts. 77, E. Cle. Shaw 45

Genoa Area 51, Millbury Lake 47

Germantown Valley View 65, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 58

Girard 56, Hubbard 40

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 58, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32

Goshen 60, Cin. NW 54

Grafton Midview 71, N. Ridgeville 52

Granville Christian 56, Liberty Christian Academy 45

Green 52, Can. McKinley 50

Greenwich S. Cent. 61, Bucyrus Wynford 44

Hamilton 52, Mason 48

Harrod Allen E. 61, Lima Temple Christian 49

Hillsboro 69, Blanchester 51

Ironton St. Joseph 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 49

Kettering Alter 66, Cin. McNicholas 48

Kettering Fairmont 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 50

Kinsman Badger 72, Conneaut 68

LaGrange Keystone 70, Lorain Clearview 29

Lancaster 53, Chillicothe 46

Latham Western 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23

Leavittsburg LaBrae 66, Brookfield 41

Lebanon 64, Kings Mills Kings 55

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Cin. Princeton 54, OT

Lima Perry 92, Kenton 68

Lima Sr. 62, Tol. St. John’s 58

Lisbon Beaver 49, Oak Glen, W.Va. 40

Lisbon David Anderson 59, Salineville Southern 46

Logan 58, Canal Winchester 54

Lore City Buckeye Trail 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 36

Louisville 71, New Philadelphia 64

Loveland 63, Milford 50

Macedonia Nordonia 56, Hudson 37

Malvern 57, Strasburg-Franklin 46

Mansfield Christian 61, Bucyrus 36

Mansfield Sr. 78, Ashland 51

Maple Hts. 55, Bedford 50

Marion Elgin 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 31

Marion Pleasant 73, Mt. Gilead 48

Massillon Jackson 64, Massillon Perry 37

McDermott Scioto NW 58, Wheelersburg 45

Medina Buckeye 63, Parma Normandy 52

Medina Highland 63, Richfield Revere 44

Middletown 39, Cin. Oak Hills 34

Middletown Madison Senior 52, Niles McKinley 51

Milton-Union 59, Brookville 37

Mineral Ridge 56, Sebring McKinley 39

Minford 78, Beaver Eastern 58

Mogadore 67, Akr. North 39

Monroe 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39

Mowrystown Whiteoak 75, Manchester 72

Mt. Orab Western Brown 68, Wilmington 55

N. Can. Hoover 59, Massillon 47

New Albany 63, Ashville Teays Valley 60

New Lebanon Dixie 54, Eaton 45

New Lexington 37, Crooksville 35

New Middletown Spring. 65, Berlin Center Western Reserve 53

New Richmond 76, Cin. Aiken 67

Newton Falls 51, Columbiana Crestview 41

North Intl 50, Cols. Centennial 45

Norton 59, Lodi Cloverleaf 54

Norwalk St. Paul 55, Milan Edison 32

Oberlin 90, Sheffield Brookside 77

Oregon Stritch 83, Tol. Waite 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 87, Liberty Center 45

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 52, Lakewood 44

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Fostoria 47

Piqua 62, Fairborn 38

Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Bishop Hartley 21

Plymouth 49, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35

Poland Seminary 61, Canfield S. Range 44

Proctorville Fairland 88, Chesapeake 86

RULH 68, St. Patrick, Ky. 40

Richwood N. Union 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 49

Rittman 49, Elyria Open Door 47

Rossford 78, Tontogany Otsego 43

Russia 63, Minster 36

Sandusky 62, Willard 58, OT

Shaker Hts. 62, Warrensville Hts. 38

Sidney Lehman 51, Houston 27

Smithville 51, Hartville Lake Center Christian 44

Spring. Greenon 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 40

St. Clairsville 59, Marietta 52

Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Peebles 60

Stow-Munroe Falls 75, Wadsworth 72

Streetsboro 64, Peninsula Woodridge 57

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 44

Thornville Sheridan 65, Philo 39

Tiffin Calvert 55, Sandusky St. Mary 23

Tipp City Bethel 65, Spring. NW 36

Tol. Cent. Cath. 71, Fremont Ross 48

Tol. Christian 61, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 47

Trinity, W.Va. 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 25

Trotwood-Madison 84, Day. Thurgood Marshall 46

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 43, E. Can. 42

Twinsburg 68, N. Royalton 53

Uniontown Lake 49, Can. Glenoak 42

Vincent Warren 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 24

W. Carrollton 61, Greenville 31

Warren JFK 81, Heartland Christian 63

Warsaw River View 71, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Circleville 53

Waverly 68, Portsmouth W. 55

Weir, W.Va. 64, Wintersville Indian Creek 52

Wellington 60, Sullivan Black River 57

Wellsville 85, E. Palestine 55

Westlake 84, Elyria Cath. 59

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 57, Shadyside 46

Whitehall-Yearling 64, London 48

Williamsburg 65, Lees Creek E. Clinton 49

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 70, Rayland Buckeye 45

Wooster 49, Lexington 33

Worthington Christian 62, Caledonia River Valley 58

Xenia 49, Vandalia Butler 47, OT

Youngs. Boardman 65, Warren Howland 47

Youngs. Liberty 66, Garrettsville Garfield 57

Youngs. Mooney 50, Youngs. Chaney High School 38

Youngs. Valley Christian 49, Leetonia 27

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloomdale Elmwood vs. Elmore Woodmore, ppd.

Cin. Colerain vs. W. Chester Lakota W., ppd.

Cle. Glenville vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.

Cle. VASJ vs. Cle. St. Martin De Porres, ccd.

Cortland Lakeview vs. Struthers, ccd.

Coshocton vs. Byesville Meadowbrook, ccd.

Dublin Scioto vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.

Ironton vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, ppd.

John Marshall, W.Va. vs. Belmont Union Local, ppd.

Lowellville vs. McDonald, ccd.

Pickerington N. vs. Reynoldsburg, ccd.

Pomeroy Meigs vs. McArthur Vinton County, ccd.

Portsmouth vs. Gallipolis Gallia, ppd.

Springfield vs. Miamisburg, ccd.

Warren Harding vs. Youngs. Ursuline, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/