Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 66, Monmouth United 55

Altamont 55, Shelbyville 39

Alton 55, Belleville West 39

Alton Marquette 60, Hillsboro 36

Arcola 59, Blue Ridge 19

Athens 58, Hartsburg-Emden 24

Barrington 47, Prospect 32

Bartlett 97, Streamwood 69

Beecher 47, S. Newton, Ind. 33

Beloit Memorial, Wis. 79, Freeport 76, OT

Benton 56, Harrisburg 42

Bloomington Christian 52, Colfax Ridgeview 41

Bluford Webber 46, Woodlawn 43

Breese Mater Dei 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39

Bremen 77, Argo 65

Brooks Academy 56, Dyett 52

Buffalo Grove 55, Fremd 53

Carmel 62, Nazareth 52

Carterville 66, Vandalia 63

Chicago (Jones) 65, Francis Parker 49

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 68, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 50

Chicago Academy 55, Holy Trinity 41

Chicago Vocational 65, Chicago (Carver Military) 24

Christopher 64, Trico 46

Cissna Park 54, Westville 47

Cobden 58, Elverado 37

Collinsville 72, Cahokia 39

Columbia 58, Highland 43

Cumberland 66, Heritage 27

Dieterich 54, Paris 51

Dixon 51, Geneseo 39

Downs Tri-Valley 48, Tremont 37

DuQuoin 81, Carlyle 64

Dunbar 95, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 39

East Dubuque 73, River Ridge 49

East St. Louis 53, Edwardsville 28

Effingham St. Anthony 79, Robinson 72

Eisenhower 61, Springfield Lanphier 50

El Paso-Gridley 67, Fairbury Prairie Central 55

Ev. Day, Ind. 90, Carmi White County 54

Fairfield 58, Edwards County 30

Farmington 54, Havana 45

Farmington Central 54, Havana 45

Fithian Oakwood 57, Hoopeston Area High School 45

Flanagan 69, Heyworth 45

Freeburg 79, New Athens 45

Freeport (Aquin) 51, Orangeville 35

Fulton 66, Bureau Valley 44

Galena 49, Stockton 38

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 71, Belvidere 28

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65, Fisher 35

Gillespie 56, Calhoun 46

Gilman Iroquois West 77, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42

Glenbard North 57, Elmwood Park 35

Goreville 55, Gallatin County 35

Greenville 55, East Alton-Wood River 45

Griggsville-Perry 68, Springfield Lutheran 32

Harvest Christian Academy 74, Schaumburg Christian 71

Herrin 50, Massac County 28

Herscher 43, Coal City 36

Hillcrest 87, Shepard 33

Illini Central 50, Midwest Central 42

Illini West (Carthage) 74, Barry (Western) 37

Illinois Lutheran 56, Donovan 44

Illinois Valley Central 60, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54

Jacksonville 58, Normal University 44

Jacksonville Routt 72, Buffalo Tri-City 42

Joliet West 64, Aurora (West Aurora) 53

Kaneland 70, Morris 61

Kewanee 50, Princeton 40

Knoxville 45, Biggsville West Central 29

Lake Zurich 56, Mundelein 48

Lanark Eastland 51, Amboy 23

Larkin 65, Aurora (East) 58

Lemont 84, Evergreen Park 57

Lena-Winslow 43, Dakota 34

Leo 56, Thornwood 46

Lexington 58, Cullom Tri-Point 48

Liberty 60, Mendon Unity 42

Lincoln Park 79, Chicago King 38

Lisle (Benet Academy) 90, Woodstock Marian 43

Lisle 49, Peotone 40

Lockport 59, Waubonsie Valley 49

Macomb 45, Lewistown 41

Mahomet-Seymour 50, Rantoul 36

Maine South 72, Lake View 29

Marissa/Coulterville 62, Sparta 51

Maroa-Forsyth 49, Stanford Olympia 48

Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 66, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 46

Midland 55, Putnam County 51

Milford 39, Catlin (Salt Fork) 38

Milledgeville 54, Forreston 41

Minooka 58, Plainfield Central 48

Monmouth-Roseville 47, Erie/Prophetstown 32

Mount Vernon 71, Salem 51

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Greenfield-Northwestern 39

Mt. Zion 70, Champaign St. Thomas More 54

New Berlin 55, Pawnee 19

Niles Notre Dame 52, Marist 50

Normal Community 43, Morton 30

North-Mac 53, Staunton 37

O’Fallon 64, Belleville East 52

Oak Lawn Community 60, Oak Forest 57

Okaw Valley 52, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45

Okawville 59, Red Bud 47

Olney (Richland County) 41, Effingham 37

Oswego East 62, Joliet Central 30

Palestine-Hutsonville 47, Brownstown – St. Elmo 46

Pana 67, Mattoon 53

Pecatonica 71, Pearl City 15

Peoria Manual 56, Canton 33

Peoria Notre Dame 50, Bartonville (Limestone) 23

Plainfield North 55, Plainfield South 35

Pleasant Plains 51, Pittsfield 37

Pontiac 72, Dwight 42

Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Mt. Pulaski 45

Reed-Custer 54, Wilmington 41

Richwoods 55, Peoria (H.S.) 50

Riverdale 61, Rockridge 50

Rochelle 81, LaSalle-Peru 57

Rochester 50, Springfield 44

Rolling Meadows 71, Palatine 47

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, Chatham Glenwood 35

Scales Mound 65, Warren 32

Schaumburg 70, Elk Grove 63

Simeon 74, Bogan 58

South Beloit 58, North Boone 45

South Fulton 46, Greenview 37

Springfield Southeast 63, Decatur MacArthur 60, OT

St. Edward 49, Montini 44

St. Joseph-Ogden 62, Williamsville 55

Sterling Newman 79, St. Bede 65

Streator 46, Manteno 37

Sycamore 42, Plano 30

Teutopolis 54, Monticello 51

Thompsonville 71, Shawnee 33

Tinley Park 70, Blue Island Eisenhower 58

Tri-County 70, Villa Grove/Heritage 67

Vienna 73, Sesser-Valier 53

Warsaw West Hancock 71, Beardstown 34

Washington 67, Bloomington 62

Wayne City 71, Norris City (NCOE) 48

Westlake 45, Rockford Christian Life 35

Westmont 78, Westminster Christian 60

Wethersfield 49, Galva 27

Wheaton Academy 64, Chicago (Ogden International) 42

Willowbrook 67, Sandburg 50

Winchester (West Central) 69, Pleasant Hill 24

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 46, Neoga 44

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 78, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 67

Woodland 76, Leland 22

Yorkville 44, Plainfield East 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Addison Trail vs. Maine East, ppd.

Argenta-Oreana vs. ALAH, ppd.

Auburn vs. Riverton, ppd.

Eldorado vs. Mt. Carmel, ppd.

Hersey vs. Hoffman Estates, ppd.

Niles North vs. Niles West, ppd.

Oak Lawn Richards vs. Thornton Fractional North, ppd.

Oswego vs. Romeoville, ppd.

Ottawa Marquette vs. Aurora Central Catholic, ppd.

Reavis vs. Thornton Fractional South, ppd.

Sandwich vs. Ottawa, ppd.

Stevenson vs. Zion Benton, ppd.

Waverly vs. Carrollton, ccd.

West Chicago vs. Bensenville (Fenton), ppd.

Wheeling vs. Conant, ppd.

Woodstock North vs. Byron, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/