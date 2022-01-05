Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 66, Monmouth United 55
Altamont 55, Shelbyville 39
Alton 55, Belleville West 39
Alton Marquette 60, Hillsboro 36
Arcola 59, Blue Ridge 19
Athens 58, Hartsburg-Emden 24
Barrington 47, Prospect 32
Bartlett 97, Streamwood 69
Beecher 47, S. Newton, Ind. 33
Beloit Memorial, Wis. 79, Freeport 76, OT
Benton 56, Harrisburg 42
Bloomington Christian 52, Colfax Ridgeview 41
Bluford Webber 46, Woodlawn 43
Breese Mater Dei 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39
Bremen 77, Argo 65
Brooks Academy 56, Dyett 52
Buffalo Grove 55, Fremd 53
Carmel 62, Nazareth 52
Carterville 66, Vandalia 63
Chicago (Jones) 65, Francis Parker 49
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 68, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 50
Chicago Academy 55, Holy Trinity 41
Chicago Vocational 65, Chicago (Carver Military) 24
Christopher 64, Trico 46
Cissna Park 54, Westville 47
Cobden 58, Elverado 37
Collinsville 72, Cahokia 39
Columbia 58, Highland 43
Cumberland 66, Heritage 27
Dieterich 54, Paris 51
Dixon 51, Geneseo 39
Downs Tri-Valley 48, Tremont 37
DuQuoin 81, Carlyle 64
Dunbar 95, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 39
East Dubuque 73, River Ridge 49
East St. Louis 53, Edwardsville 28
Effingham St. Anthony 79, Robinson 72
Eisenhower 61, Springfield Lanphier 50
El Paso-Gridley 67, Fairbury Prairie Central 55
Ev. Day, Ind. 90, Carmi White County 54
Fairfield 58, Edwards County 30
Farmington 54, Havana 45
Farmington Central 54, Havana 45
Fithian Oakwood 57, Hoopeston Area High School 45
Flanagan 69, Heyworth 45
Freeburg 79, New Athens 45
Freeport (Aquin) 51, Orangeville 35
Galena 49, Stockton 38
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 71, Belvidere 28
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65, Fisher 35
Gillespie 56, Calhoun 46
Gilman Iroquois West 77, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42
Glenbard North 57, Elmwood Park 35
Goreville 55, Gallatin County 35
Greenville 55, East Alton-Wood River 45
Griggsville-Perry 68, Springfield Lutheran 32
Harvest Christian Academy 74, Schaumburg Christian 71
Herrin 50, Massac County 28
Herscher 43, Coal City 36
Hillcrest 87, Shepard 33
Illini Central 50, Midwest Central 42
Illini West (Carthage) 74, Barry (Western) 37
Illinois Lutheran 56, Donovan 44
Illinois Valley Central 60, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54
Jacksonville 58, Normal University 44
Jacksonville Routt 72, Buffalo Tri-City 42
Joliet West 64, Aurora (West Aurora) 53
Kaneland 70, Morris 61
Kewanee 50, Princeton 40
Knoxville 45, Biggsville West Central 29
Lake Zurich 56, Mundelein 48
Lanark Eastland 51, Amboy 23
Larkin 65, Aurora (East) 58
Lemont 84, Evergreen Park 57
Lena-Winslow 43, Dakota 34
Leo 56, Thornwood 46
Lexington 58, Cullom Tri-Point 48
Liberty 60, Mendon Unity 42
Lincoln Park 79, Chicago King 38
Lisle (Benet Academy) 90, Woodstock Marian 43
Lisle 49, Peotone 40
Lockport 59, Waubonsie Valley 49
Macomb 45, Lewistown 41
Mahomet-Seymour 50, Rantoul 36
Maine South 72, Lake View 29
Marissa/Coulterville 62, Sparta 51
Maroa-Forsyth 49, Stanford Olympia 48
Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 66, Channahon (Families of Faith Christian Academy) 46
Midland 55, Putnam County 51
Milford 39, Catlin (Salt Fork) 38
Milledgeville 54, Forreston 41
Minooka 58, Plainfield Central 48
Monmouth-Roseville 47, Erie/Prophetstown 32
Mount Vernon 71, Salem 51
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Greenfield-Northwestern 39
Mt. Zion 70, Champaign St. Thomas More 54
New Berlin 55, Pawnee 19
Niles Notre Dame 52, Marist 50
Normal Community 43, Morton 30
North-Mac 53, Staunton 37
O’Fallon 64, Belleville East 52
Oak Lawn Community 60, Oak Forest 57
Okaw Valley 52, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45
Okawville 59, Red Bud 47
Olney (Richland County) 41, Effingham 37
Oswego East 62, Joliet Central 30
Palestine-Hutsonville 47, Brownstown – St. Elmo 46
Pana 67, Mattoon 53
Pecatonica 71, Pearl City 15
Peoria Manual 56, Canton 33
Peoria Notre Dame 50, Bartonville (Limestone) 23
Plainfield North 55, Plainfield South 35
Pleasant Plains 51, Pittsfield 37
Pontiac 72, Dwight 42
Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Mt. Pulaski 45
Reed-Custer 54, Wilmington 41
Richwoods 55, Peoria (H.S.) 50
Riverdale 61, Rockridge 50
Rochelle 81, LaSalle-Peru 57
Rochester 50, Springfield 44
Rolling Meadows 71, Palatine 47
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 67, Chatham Glenwood 35
Scales Mound 65, Warren 32
Schaumburg 70, Elk Grove 63
Simeon 74, Bogan 58
South Beloit 58, North Boone 45
South Fulton 46, Greenview 37
Springfield Southeast 63, Decatur MacArthur 60, OT
St. Edward 49, Montini 44
St. Joseph-Ogden 62, Williamsville 55
Sterling Newman 79, St. Bede 65
Streator 46, Manteno 37
Sycamore 42, Plano 30
Teutopolis 54, Monticello 51
Thompsonville 71, Shawnee 33
Tinley Park 70, Blue Island Eisenhower 58
Tri-County 70, Villa Grove/Heritage 67
Vienna 73, Sesser-Valier 53
Warsaw West Hancock 71, Beardstown 34
Washington 67, Bloomington 62
Wayne City 71, Norris City (NCOE) 48
Westlake 45, Rockford Christian Life 35
Westmont 78, Westminster Christian 60
Wethersfield 49, Galva 27
Wheaton Academy 64, Chicago (Ogden International) 42
Willowbrook 67, Sandburg 50
Winchester (West Central) 69, Pleasant Hill 24
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 46, Neoga 44
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 78, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 67
Woodland 76, Leland 22
Yorkville 44, Plainfield East 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Addison Trail vs. Maine East, ppd.
Argenta-Oreana vs. ALAH, ppd.
Eldorado vs. Mt. Carmel, ppd.
Hersey vs. Hoffman Estates, ppd.
Joliet Catholic vs. St. Patrick, ppd.
Niles North vs. Niles West, ppd.
Oak Lawn Richards vs. Thornton Fractional North, ppd.
Oswego vs. Romeoville, ppd.
Ottawa Marquette vs. Aurora Central Catholic, ppd.
Reavis vs. Thornton Fractional South, ppd.
Sandwich vs. Ottawa, ppd.
Stevenson vs. Zion Benton, ppd.
West Chicago vs. Bensenville (Fenton), ppd.
Wheeling vs. Conant, ppd.
Woodstock North vs. Byron, ppd.
