Travel Under the Snow

There’s a way to spend time with your children, get them active and reading all at the same time.

The Muskingum County Library System is hosting an indoor story walk December through February where families can wind their way through the story Under the Snow.

“I kind of picked it so it would incorporate what happens during the winter. What do animals do? What do bugs do? There’s also little snippets that we add on to them sometimes they are comprehension questions, sometimes jokes. A lot of this book contains facts about certain animals,” said Youth Services Assistant Librarian Kaitlyn Merritt.

The hope is that by physically moving through the story it also give kids a fun way of building their reading skills.

“Having them walk kind of makes it different then sitting down and reading a book, so hopefully that difference will allow them to have more enjoyment and build more literacy skills,” said Merritt.

The Under the Snow story walk can be found in the Carnegie wing of the John McIntire Library. In March, it will return outdoors to Kidzville where a new story will be available every month.

