Sacred Heart looks to extend streak vs CCSU

Sacred Heart (5-10, 1-1) vs. Central Connecticut (4-11, 1-1)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Connecticut. Sacred Heart has won by an average of 15 points in its last 12 wins over the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut’s last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2015, a 76-73 win.

SQUAD LEADERS: Tyler Thomas is averaging 18.6 points and 4.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Nigel Scantlebury, who is averaging 10.9 points.TERRIFIC TYLER: Thomas has connected on 33.9 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Pioneers are 0-6 when they score 66 points or fewer and 5-4 when they exceed 66 points. The Blue Devils are 0-10 when allowing 68 or more points and 4-1 when holding opponents below 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pioneers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut has 31 assists on 69 field goals (44.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Sacred Heart has assists on 46 of 76 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart as a collective unit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com