Montana, EWU meet in conference play

Montana (10-5, 3-1) vs. Eastern Washington (8-6, 2-1)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes meet as Montana takes on Eastern Washington. Both teams are coming off of victories this past Saturday. Eastern Washington earned a 78-65 win on the road over Northern Arizona, while Montana walked away with a 74-72 win at home against Weber State.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Washington’s Linton Acliese III, Rylan Bergersen and Angelo Allegri have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 58 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Grizzlies have scored 70.7 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 64.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Parker has accounted for 43 percent of all Montana field goals over the last five games. Parker has 16 field goals and 54 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Grizzlies have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Eastern Washington has an assist on 42 of 67 field goals (62.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Montana has assists on 50 of 78 field goals (64.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Montana offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-best rate in the nation. The Eastern Washington defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 258th among Division I teams).

