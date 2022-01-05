Liverpool closes training center as COVID-19 cases rise

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool closed its training center on Wednesday in the wake of the latest coronavirus outbreak to rip through a Premier League squad.

Pepijn Lijnders, the coach who has been filling in for Jurgen Klopp while the Liverpool manager is in isolation, is one of “multiple players and staff” who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of checks, the club said.

It has prompted Liverpool to request that Thursday’s first-leg match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals be postponed, with injuries and absences because of the African Cup of Nations also reducing player availability. The English Football League is assessing the matter.

After consulting with public-health authorities, the club temporarily shut its first-team training facilities. Practice was canceled on Tuesday.

England has seen the most disruption caused by the coronavirus. Eighteen Premier League games have been postponed in recent weeks while other major European leagues have been on planned winter breaks.

