Klopp’s assistant at Liverpool tests positive for COVID-19

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The coach filling in for Jurgen Klopp while the Liverpool manager is in isolation with the coronavirus has also returned a suspected positive test for COVID-19, the club said Wednesday.

Pepijn Lijnders also is now self-isolating, placing into further doubt the likelihood of Liverpool’s first-leg match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals taking place on Thursday.

Liverpool has requested that the match be postponed, with COVID-19 cases, injuries and absences because of the African Cup of Nations affecting player availability. The English Football League is assessing the matter.

First-team training was canceled at Liverpool on Tuesday.

