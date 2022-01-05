Jets beat Coyotes 3-1, extend winning streak to three games

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets are responding to new coach Dave Lowry.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots and the Jets won their third straight game, beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Tuesday night.

It was the third win in a row for the Jets, all under Lowry, who replaced longtime coach Paul Maurice last month. Maurice resigned on Dec. 16.

Winnipeg, in fifth place in the Central Division with 37 points, was coming off a 5-4 overtime victory Sunday against the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. The Jets didn’t let down against the Coyotes, last in the NHL at 6-22-3.

“We have an understanding of our opponent and what we have to do to be successful,” Lowry said. “There’s a certain way to win in this league. We have to manage the neutral zone.

“To close out a game, you don’t deviate from what brought the success.”

Evgeny Svechnikov, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets. Ehlers scored into an empty net with 45 seconds to play.

Svechnikov scored his third goal of the season on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Josh Morrissey at 17:34 of the first period.

“It was a battle right at the blue line,” Lowry said of the first goal. “We were able to grab a loose puck. When we do get opportunities, we want to go into attack mode.”

Dubois scored from in front of the net at 14:40 of the second period, as the Jets’ power play was expiring.

“It’s not easy being in front of the net, getting cross-checked, but you have to do it,” said Dubois, who scored his 15th of the season.

Shayne Gostisbehere stole the puck at the blue line and scored unassisted to get Arizona on the board at 6:41 of the third. It was Gostisbehere’s sixth goal of the season.

The Coyotes fell to 2-11-1 at home this season despite 45 saves from rookie goaltender Karel Vejmelka — one fewer save than he had in shutting out the Jets 1-0 at Winnipeg on Nov. 28.

With the league pausing around the holidays, Arizona played for the first time since Dec. 28 and at home for the first time in three weeks.

“It’s dangerous to put too much judgment in one game, but I think the first two periods we had great scoring chances,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “In the third period, we were too passive. We were waiting for offense to happen by itself.”

