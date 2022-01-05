Indiana looks to knock off No. 13 Ohio State

No. 13 Ohio State (9-2, 3-0) vs. Indiana (10-3, 1-2)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ohio State looks to give Indiana its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Indiana’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes 67-65 on Feb. 7, 2021. Ohio State remains No. 13 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Nebraska last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Hoosiers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Buckeyes have given up just 66 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.5 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.EFFECTIVE E.J.: E.J. Liddell has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Hoosiers are 10-0 when they block at least five opposing shots and 0-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Buckeyes are 8-0 when they score at least 71 points and 1-2 on the year when falling short of 71.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Ohio State’s Justin Ahrens has attempted 63 3-pointers and connected on 41.3 percent of them, and is 12 for 34 over the last five games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Indiana has held opposing teams to 35.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

