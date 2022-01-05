Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Glenbard West (10) 14-0 100 1 2. Kenwood 12-2 87 3 3. Glenbrook South 13-1 72 T4 4. Curie 15-1 71 T4 5. Whitney Young 7-4 50 2 6. Normal Community 14-1 38 T7 7. New Trier 15-2 32 6 8. Wheaton Warrenville South 14-1 26 NR 9. Larkin 14-1 18 NR 10. Homewood-Flossmoor 9-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 11. Oswego East 7. Moline 6. Bolingbrook 6. Brother Rice 4. O’Fallon 4. St. Rita 3. Rockford Auburn 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simeon (10) 10-1 100 1 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 15-0 80 NR 3. Hillcrest 12-2 66 2 4. Hyde Park 9-3 63 NR 5. East St. Louis 11-3 60 4 6. Peoria Notre Dame 9-2 30 3 7. Burlington Central 12-2 28 NR (tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (SF) 15-2 28 NR 9. Decatur MacArthur 13-2 27 NR 10. Centralia 12-1 24 10

Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 20. Rock Island 5. Oak Forest 5. Harvey Thornton 4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 3. Metamora 3. Lincoln 2. Olney (Richland County) 1. Rockford Boylan 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Orr (6) 7-2 104 1 2. DePaul College Prep (2) 10-1 80 2 3. Nashville 15-2 76 8 4. Leo (3) 7-2 74 T8 5. Clark 11-3 52 6 6. Monticello 14-1 46 NR 7. Teutopolis 12-3 40 7 8. Breese Central 13-3 33 3 9. Murphysboro 11-1 23 NR 10. El Paso-Gridley 12-2 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Macomb 18. Pana 15. Pinckneyville 15. St. Joseph-Ogden 15. Newton 9. Rockford Lutheran 8. Eureka 7. Columbia 7. Mt. Carmel 6. Warrensburg-Latham 5. Tolono Unity 4. Hamilton County 2. Rockridge 1. Beecher 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Yorkville Christian (7) 10-8 106 1 2. Fulton (2) 15-1 92 5 3. Macon Meridian (1) 11-3 89 2 4. South Beloit 10-1 71 3 5. Scales Mound (3) 9-0 56 NR 6. Peoria Christian 10-2 43 4 7. Liberty 12-3 40 7 8. Madison 10-4 32 NR (tie) Steeleville 13-3 32 6 10. Tuscola 11-3 29 10

Others receiving votes: Cerro Gordo 23. Christopher 17. Concord Triopia 13. Augusta Southeastern 11. Stewardson-Strasburg 11. Effingham St. Anthony 7. Jacksonville Routt 6. Champaign St. Thomas More 6. East Dubuque 5. Altamont 5. Sesser-Valier 5. Cisne 4. Monmouth United 3. Windsor 3. Crab Orchard 2. Midland 2. Okaw Valley 2.

