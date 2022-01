AREA SCOREBOARD 1-5-22

Here’s a look at local boys and girls basketball scores from January 5th, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

BERNE UNION 43

BISHOP ROSECRANS 34

HEATH 60

ZANESVILLE 31

REECE HUBER SCORED 19 POINTS IN THE HEATH VICTORY.

GRANVILE 60

LAKEWOOD 15

MAX ROSINSKI CHIPPED IN 19 FOR THE BLUE ACES.

LICKING HEIGHTS 70

NEWARK CATHOLIC 39

BUCKEYE TRAIL 59

FORT FRYE 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NEW LEXINGTON 63

MAYSVILLE 24

AUBRI SPICER LED THE WAY WITH 20 POINTS FOR NEW LEXINGTON.

PHILO 33

MORGAN 29

JOHN GLENN 41

WEST MUSKINGUM 15

ANGELA KUMLER LED THE MUSKIES WITH NINE POINTS.

SHERIDAN 60

CROOKSVILLE 28

FAITH STINSON SCORED 22 IN THE WIN WHILE JAMISYN STINSON CHIPPED IN 14.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MARIETTA 92, MUSKINGUM 72

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MARIETTA 94, MUSKINGUM 72