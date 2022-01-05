Eating Healthier in the New Year

The start of the new year has many making resolutions to be healthier. For some being healthier starts with eating better.

In the new year there’s a tendency to jump all-in, but experts say the best thing you can do is make small changes at first like drinking less soda or eating more fruits and vegetables or less processed foods.

“Usually you want to have half of your plate be fruits and vegetables, a quarter for protein and a quarter for grains, perferably whole grains. We like to see people eating half their daily grains as whole grains,” explained Laurie Coplin a diet tech for the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department.

Coplin said there’s no such thing as a good or bad food, everything is fine in moderation. Coplin said adults eating healthy sets a good example for children.

“Kids grow healthier, their bones are going to be healthier, their muscles and also brain development. Food is very important for brain development,” said Coplin.

To encourage kids to eat fruits and vegetables Coplin suggests making them into fun shapes. If you want them to drink more water put cut up fruit in it to give it some flavor.

Coplin said for those with WIC cards you can now increase the amount of fruits and vegetables you can purchase with your card through the end of March by calling the health department.

