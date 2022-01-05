Command Center reports 7 deaths & 1,011 new COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum

County deaths from COVID-19: a 55-year-old, a 76-year-old, an 89-year-old, and a 71-year-old

who died with COVID-19 pneumonia; a 62-year-old and a 79-year-old who died with COVID-19;

a 74-year-old who died with COVID-19 infection.



The Command Center is also reporting 1,011 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days. This number breaks down as follows: 157 reported on 12/29, 147 reported on 12/30, 149 reported on 12/31, 25 reported on 1/1, 214 reported on 1/2,129 reported on 1/3, and 190 reported on 1/4.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.