Blackhawks take on the Coyotes on 5-game skid

Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-5, seventh in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (6-22-3, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup against Arizona after losing five straight games.

The Coyotes are 5-12-1 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona averages 4.6 penalties per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team with 14 total penalties.

The Blackhawks are 5-9-3 in conference matchups. Chicago scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 20 total goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 12, Chicago won 2-1. Patrick Kane recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 10 goals and has 23 points. Phil Kessel has eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 20 goals and has 26 points. Jonathan Toews has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: out (covid-19).

Blackhawks: Kevin Lankinen: out (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.