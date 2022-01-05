Authorities: Shootout on Dayton street leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An apparent shootout on a Dayton street has left two people dead and two others wounded, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 5 p.m. Tuesday, though it’s not yet clear how many shooters were involved or what sparked the incident.

The two people killed were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. One of the wounded victims was hospitalized in serious condition, while the other was being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The names of the four people have not been released.

Authorities say no arrests have been made.