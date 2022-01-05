Art Museum Temporarily Closed

The Zanesville Museum of Art is temporarily closed to the public as they enter a new phase in their over year long collection inventory project.

Over the next few weeks Museum staff will start to count, check the condition, note any changes and take digital photos of their 2D objects that aren’t on display.

Executive Director Laine Snyder said the inventory project has unearthed some interesting finds including a complete World War I uniform, a collection of over 265 bells and a box labeled “shoes”.

“Another box was labeled shoe collection and the way we do inventory or the way we store things it was assumed that the shoe collection was the name of someone, but when we opened it it was 120 miniature shoes donated by a local shoe outfitter here in town in the 50’s,” said Snyder.

Museums are required to do this process every 10 years and the museum has around 1,000 2D objects to categorize. Once complete the process the hope is it will give greater access to the items not on display.

“We hope to have an exhibition and I’m thinking fall of 2022 of kind of the highlights of the collection where we’re going to talk about specific donors in Zanesville and what they donated,” explained Snyder. “People in the community will have a chance to see their cultural heritage and what others have donated.”

The photos of the museums collection can be found on their website. They’ll also be giving updates as the collection inventory continues. The museum will re-open to the public January 26.

