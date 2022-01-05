Updated on Tuesday, 4 January 2022 at 5:41 PM EST

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 31° during the evening, rising to 33° during the overnight. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 45°. Windy, with south winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight will give way to mostly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 19°. Windy, with southwest winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the morning, and then isolated snow showers possible during the early afternoon, and then widespread snow showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 32°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. New snowfall accumulations less than an inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widespread snow showers likely during the evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the overnight, and then a stray snow shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 21°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New snowfall accumulations around an inch possible.

FRIDAY: A stray snow shower possible throughout the day. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 27°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 14°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Cloudy. Lows around 30° during the evening, rising to 40° during the overnight.

SUNDAY: Rain showers possible. Cloudy. Highs around 46°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 26°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 28°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a strong area of low pressure – L1 – was located over eastern South Dakota with a minimum central pressure of 999 mb. Extending eastwards into Wyoming is the cold front associated with L1. Meanwhile, a large area of high pressure was building over the Canadian Rockies. In the meantime, a southerly wind flow is present in our region as a result of the pressure gradient between an area of high pressure along the East Coast and L1 over South Dakota. Mostly clear skies have been present across the region with the only clouds being a few cirrus at times.

As we head through the evening hours, mostly clear skies will likely continue in our region with the only clouds present at times being a few cirrus clouds. Otherwise; temperatures are likely going to drop a bit this evening, but they will likely increase a bit or hold steady during the overnight hours. This will be the result of the winds likely increasing a bit in our region during the late evening and more so into the overnight hours. Lows around 29° – 33° will be likely during the evening, and then rising to around 31° – 35° during the overnight hours.

Mostly clear skies will be present during the morning hours, and then partly cloudy skies will generally be the theme during the afternoon as the cold front associated with L1 begins to move into Ohio. The winds will likely increase further, especially near the frontal boundary. For now, I am expecting southwest winds to gust upwards of 40 mph in our region during the late morning and afternoon hours. With the arrival of the cold front will come the possibility of a stray rain shower or, if temperatures are low enough, a stray snow shower.

An upper level trough will begin to exit the Rocky Mountains on Wednesday Night, and this will force some moisture out of the Rocky Mountains and into the Plains. As we head into Wednesday Night, partly cloudy skies will likely continue in our region, and the winds will likely diminish a bit, which may allow for overnight lows to drop down to around 17° – 21°. However, clouds will likely be on the increase towards sunrise as the moisture associated with approaching upper level trough begins to approach our region. Thus, I am going to keep a stray snow shower in the forecast for the overnight hours.

A stray snow shower will remain possible in our region as we head into the morning hours on Thursday. At the same time, clouds will likely continue to increase, resulting in cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Isolated snow showers may begin to arrive during the early afternoon, however the bulk of the precipitation for our region will likely not arrive until the late afternoon hours and continue through the evening. Whilst the heaviest of the snow will likely occur south of the Ohio River, it will be possible for places like Morgan and Noble County to possibly receive around 1-2 inches of snowfall accumulation between late Thursday Afternoon and Thursday Evening. For other areas, it appears as though it will be a bit closer to around an inch, this includes Zanesville. The system will then exit our region as we head into the overnight hours. At the same time, a center of low pressure – L2 – will likely develop along the Gulf Coast and then track up the Atlantic Coast in conjunction with this upper level trough.

An area of high pressure will quickly move into our region, but we may still be able to pull out a snow flurry or two on Friday given the northwesterly winds I am expecting. The area of high pressure will then likely move off to our east during the weekend, and this will work to allow for our next system – L3 – to approach our region. Rain showers will be the main theme with L3 in our region. Afterwards, a weak low pressure system may try to bring some additional snow showers on Monday Night.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com

