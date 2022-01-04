Valpo, Northern Iowa meet in conference play

Valparaiso (8-6, 1-1) vs. Northern Iowa (5-7, 1-1)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso pays visit to Northern Iowa in a MVC matchup. Valparaiso beat Illinois State by five in overtime in its last outing. Northern Iowa is coming off an 83-61 win over Evansville in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: AJ Green is averaging 17 points to lead the charge for the Panthers. Complementing Green is Nate Heise, who is producing 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Beacons are led by Ben Krikke, who is averaging 14 points.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 36.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 40 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Beacons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Northern Iowa has 31 assists on 78 field goals (39.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Valparaiso has assists on 53 of 87 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Valparaiso offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-lowest rate in the nation. The Northern Iowa defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 329th among Division I teams).

