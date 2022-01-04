UNO meets McNeese St.

New Orleans (4-7, 0-0) vs. McNeese State (4-9, 0-0)

, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and McNeese State are set to square off in a postseason game. McNeese State earned a 115-66 win over Ecclesia on Thursday, while New Orleans won easily 94-54 against Belhaven College on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: McNeese State’s Myles Lewis, Kellon Taylor and Harwin Francois have combined to score 36 percent of the team’s points this season, including 34 percent of all Cowboys scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DEREK: Derek St. Hilaire has connected on 37.3 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Privateers are 0-7 when they score 78 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 78 points. The Cowboys are 0-9 when allowing 74 or more points and 4-0 when holding opponents below 74.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: New Orleans’s Daniel Sackey has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 41.7 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State is ranked fourth in all of Division I with an average of 76.6 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com