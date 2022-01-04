Snookie’s Up for Adoption

While our dog of the week is a little older than some of the others, she’s just as lovable.

This is 11-year-old Snookie. She’s a terrier mix who came into the Muskingum County K9 and Adoption Center in October. She loves to cuddle and still has some youthful energy, especially when she goes for walks. Adoption Center volunteer Doug McQuaid said there are benefits to adopting an older dog.

“The benefits to that would be they’re somewhat more subdued. They’ve probably already been in a home, so there’s not a lot of teaching. She is very housebroken so we do know that too. She just loves to lay and cuddle. She would make someone a great companion,” said McQuaid.

McQuaid said that Snookie would do best as an only animal and loves her soft blankets. Now that the temperatures are getting colder, if you have a dog outside a blanket isn’t for them.

“We recommend straw the reason being is because blankets get wet, they become like an ice cube laying so straw is always the best thing. I know people would think blankets like for a human, but for a dog it’s not. It’s better to have straw,” said McQuaid.

It’s also recommended you check your pets water if they are outdoors and make sure it’s not frozen.

