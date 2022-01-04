Pittsburgh faces St. Louis, aims for 5th straight home win

St. Louis Blues (19-9-5, first in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-8-5, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 9-5-2 at home. Pittsburgh is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 16.

The Blues are 7-6-3 on the road. St. Louis has scored 114 goals and is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 14.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with 16 goals and has 29 points. Sidney Crosby has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tarasenko leads the Blues with 14 goals and has 33 points. Ivan Barbashev has 13 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19).

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.