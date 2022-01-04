Ohio Girl’s High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6)
|9-0
|103
|2. Reynoldsburg
|9-2
|100
|3. Cin. Princeton (5)
|9-1
|93
|4. Dublin Coffman (1)
|8-1
|74
|5. Bellbrook (1)
|10-0
|66
|6. Can. Glenoak
|8-1
|44
|7. Pickerington Cent.
|7-2
|41
|8. Newark
|7-3
|38
|9. Akr. Hoban
|8-0
|36
|10. Holland Spring.
|9-1
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 28. Mason 26. Powell Olentangy Liberty 21. Green 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Granville (3)
|11-0
|102
|2. Napoleon (5)
|10-1
|85
|3. Cols. Hartley (3)
|7-0
|82
|4. Alliance Marlington
|9-0
|76
|5. Dresden Tri-Valley
|10-1
|66
|6. Kettering Alter (3)
|9-0
|54
|7. Shelby
|11-0
|46
|8. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|9-0
|40
|9. Canal Fulton NW
|10-1
|36
|10. Thornville Sheridan
|7-2
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 28. Lancaster Fairfield Union 21. 13. Salem 16. Akr. SVSM 16. Lima Shawnee 15.
|DIVISION III
|1. Wheelersburg (2)
|10-0
|104
|2. Worthington Christian (3)
|10-1
|82
|3. Cardington-Lincoln
|10-0
|75
|4. Wauseon
|8-1
|57
|5. Arcanum (1)
|10-1
|46
|6. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|7-2
|42
|7. Apple Creek Waynedale (3)
|9-0
|39
|8. Sardinia Eastern (1)
|11-2
|37
|9. Cols. Africentric
|5-1
|32
|10. Cin. Purcell Marian
|(1)
|4-0
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 27. New Lexington 25. Spring. Greenon 22. Berlin Hiland (1) 22. Delphos Jefferson 21. Richwood N. Union (1) 21. Cin. Seven Hills 15. Youngs. Liberty 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (13)
|10-0
|139
|2. New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|10-0
|97
|3. Glouster Trimble
|9-0
|88
|4. Russia
|10-2
|69
|5. New Madison Tri-Village
|8-2
|63
|6. Waterford
|7-1
|61
|7. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|8-0
|53
|8. Tree of Life (1)
|11-0
|40
|9. New Riegel
|8-0
|27
|10. Convoy Crestview
|10-1
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 22. 12. Miller City 14. 13 New Knoxville 13. Cin. Country Day 12.