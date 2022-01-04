Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Warren Lordstown 10
Bellaire 64, Rayland Buckeye 30
Belmont Union Local 64, Cambridge 22
Belpre 41, Stewart Federal Hocking 35
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Vincent Warren 47
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Richmond Edison 34
Canfield S. Range 35, Struthers 30
Centerville 52, Trenton Edgewood 40
Christian Community School 47, Medina Christian Academy 26
Cin. Mariemont 36, Norwood 30
Cin. Purcell Marian 75, Cin. McNicholas 50
Columbiana Crestview 39, Campbell Memorial 18
Fairport Harbor Harding 63, Vienna Mathews 40
Findlay 38, Perrysburg 37
Fredericktown 44, Delaware Christian 27
Ft. Recovery 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 53
Garrettsville Garfield 52, Newton Falls 25
Grafton Midview 57, Oberlin Firelands 16
Grove City 46, Worthington Kilbourne 44
Hamilton Ross 48, Eaton 31
Hanoverton United 71, Lisbon David Anderson 25
Houston 46, Newton Local 26
Jefferson Area 47, Hubbard 21
Lebanon 40, Cin. West Clermont 37
Lima Shawnee 57, Lima Perry 19
Loveland 55, Cin. Sycamore 33
McArthur Vinton County 53, Athens 20
McDermott Scioto NW 43, Beaver Eastern 33
Miami Valley Christian Academy 55, Cin. Riverview East 45
Middletown Madison Senior 30, Cin. Wyoming 26
Millbury Lake 91, Carey 73
Monroe 0, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0
Nelsonville-York 60, Bidwell River Valley 43
New Boston Glenwood 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 11
New Carlisle Tecumseh 57, Troy 54
New Concord John Glenn 58, Zanesville Maysville 22
New Madison Tri-Village 59, Sidney 31
New Richmond 36, Bethel-Tate 35
Norton 63, Mogadore Field 7
Peninsula Woodridge 55, Ravenna 31
Poland Seminary 55, Cortland Lakeview 22
Portsmouth Notre Dame 43, Portsmouth Clay 12
Rockford Parkway 38, Botkins 37
Russia 68, Bradford 32
S. Webster 60, Oak Hill 42
STVM 65, Massillon 23
Sarahsville Shenandoah 57, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45
Seton 66, Cin. Oak Hills 32
Springboro 51, Bishop Fenwick 27
St. Clairsville 47, Martins Ferry 42
Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Akr. Ellet 43
Streetsboro 53, Akr. Springfield 26
Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Castalia Margaretta 36
Tol. Christian 71, Sherwood Fairview 59
Toronto 45, Madonna, W.Va. 38
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50, Ironton St. Joseph 35
Wintersville Indian Creek 66, E. Liverpool 37
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, Barnesville 17
Wooster 66, Creston Norwayne 50
Youngs. Boardman 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42
Youngs. Liberty 69, Leavittsburg LaBrae 27
Youngs. Ursuline 39, Heartland Christian 22
Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Wellsville 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bristol vs. Southington Chalker, ppd.
