Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 59, Sullivan 35

Alton Marquette 54, Granite City 34

Athens 41, Springfield Lutheran 38

Beecher 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 39

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 59, Waterloo Gibault 33

Belmont, Wis. 54, Warren 19

Carrollton 46, North-Mac 18

Chester 69, Cobden 18

Coal City 41, Reed-Custer 35

Eureka 58, LeRoy 43

Fairfield 46, Newton 38

Fieldcrest 61, Dwight 22

Freeport (Aquin) 44, Milledgeville 14

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 45, North Boone 23

Grant Park 42, Cullom Tri-Point 23

Harrisburg 39, Carmi White County 34

Herscher 52, Streator 25

Heyworth 49, Flanagan 9

Hoopeston Area High School 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43

Illini West (Carthage) 61, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 17

Jacksonville Routt 67, North Greene 26

Kankakee 71, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 31

Kankakee Grace Christian 34, Clifton Central 28

Kelly 53, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 13

LaSalle-Peru 54, Hall 29

Lena-Winslow 53, Pecatonica 50

Lexington 42, Colfax Ridgeview 37

Lisle 46, Wilmington 22

Litchfield 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 38

Marshall 54, Charleston 14

Massac County 56, Vienna 51

Mendota 40, Sterling Newman 39

Mt. Pulaski 42, Clinton 40

Okawville 63, Freeburg 47

Ottawa 41, Joliet Catholic 35

Palestine-Hutsonville 50, Red Hill 42

Pearl City 50, South Beloit 14

Pekin 40, East Moline United 37

Peotone 70, Manteno 44

Princeton 54, Bureau Valley 17

Robinson 62, Edwards County 42

Rockridge 44, Monmouth-Roseville 27

Serena 48, Seneca 36

Stagg 69, St. Laurence 33

Tremont 51, Downs Tri-Valley 31

Waterloo 52, Columbia 38

Wethersfield 52, Stark County 13

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 56, Galva 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

DuQuoin vs. Christopher, ccd.

Staunton vs. McGivney Catholic High School, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/