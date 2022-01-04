Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 59, Sullivan 35
Alton Marquette 54, Granite City 34
Athens 41, Springfield Lutheran 38
Beecher 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 39
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 59, Waterloo Gibault 33
Belmont, Wis. 54, Warren 19
Carrollton 46, North-Mac 18
Chester 69, Cobden 18
Coal City 41, Reed-Custer 35
Eureka 58, LeRoy 43
Fairfield 46, Newton 38
Fieldcrest 61, Dwight 22
Freeport (Aquin) 44, Milledgeville 14
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 45, North Boone 23
Grant Park 42, Cullom Tri-Point 23
Harrisburg 39, Carmi White County 34
Herscher 52, Streator 25
Heyworth 49, Flanagan 9
Hoopeston Area High School 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43
Illini West (Carthage) 61, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 17
Jacksonville Routt 67, North Greene 26
Kankakee 71, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 31
Kankakee Grace Christian 34, Clifton Central 28
Kelly 53, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 13
LaSalle-Peru 54, Hall 29
Lena-Winslow 53, Pecatonica 50
Lexington 42, Colfax Ridgeview 37
Lisle 46, Wilmington 22
Litchfield 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 38
Marshall 54, Charleston 14
Massac County 56, Vienna 51
Mendota 40, Sterling Newman 39
Mt. Pulaski 42, Clinton 40
Okawville 63, Freeburg 47
Ottawa 41, Joliet Catholic 35
Palestine-Hutsonville 50, Red Hill 42
Pearl City 50, South Beloit 14
Pekin 40, East Moline United 37
Peotone 70, Manteno 44
Princeton 54, Bureau Valley 17
Robinson 62, Edwards County 42
Rockridge 44, Monmouth-Roseville 27
Serena 48, Seneca 36
Stagg 69, St. Laurence 33
Tremont 51, Downs Tri-Valley 31
Waterloo 52, Columbia 38
Wethersfield 52, Stark County 13
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 56, Galva 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
DuQuoin vs. Christopher, ccd.
Staunton vs. McGivney Catholic High School, ppd.
