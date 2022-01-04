Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avonworth 67, East Allegheny 25
Belle Vernon 52, Southmoreland 40
Blacklick Valley 63, Turkeyfoot Valley 37
California 61, Carmichaels 28
Cambria Heights 46, Central Cambria 37
Cambridge Springs 44, Seneca 20
Cardinal O’Hara 48, Bethlehem Catholic 29
Central Columbia 38, Hughesville 35
Central Dauphin 54, Cedar Crest 29
Chartiers Valley 69, Oakland Catholic 45
Conneaut Area 55, Titusville 9
Ellwood City 48, Brentwood 28
Erie McDowell 39, Harbor Creek 32
Faith Christian Academy 52, Upper Bucks Christian School 20
Farrell 42, Mercer 35
Garden Spot 41, Pequea Valley 38
Hazleton Area 45, Crestwood 31
Highlands 64, Valley 22
James Buchanan 61, Biglerville 49
Kimberton Waldorf School 37, International Christian 25
Lebanon 51, Carlisle 26
Line Mountain 45, Juniata 36
McGuffey 40, Bentworth 22
Monessen 62, Jefferson-Morgan 14
North Allegheny 46, Norwin 43
Penn-Trafford 45, Butler 40
Rochester 54, Cornell 27
Saegertown 53, Cochranton 23
Slippery Rock 31, Franklin 25
Southern Huntingdon 67, McConnellsburg 24
Trinity 59, Thomas Jefferson 36
Tussey Mountain 57, Claysburg-Kimmel 39
Union City 61, Youngsville 11
United 70, Bishop McCort 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/